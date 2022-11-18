Advertise
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

Police blocked off the intersection of Eight Street and Second Avenue after a fight left one man seriously injured.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.

Authorities said there were weapons involved, but did not specify what kind.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The other man was detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

