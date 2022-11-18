Advertise
Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother

It happened on Friday near 89th Avenue and Peoria.
It happened on Friday near 89th Avenue and Peoria.(Peoria Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped by his mom. She doesn’t have custody. Investigators said 30-year-old Brittany Roberts had a supervised visit with her son, Zachary Kaman-Moose, on Friday around 10:30 a.m near 89th and Peoria avenues. Once the visit was over, police said Roberts took the boy and got into a white truck driven by an unknown woman. They then drove off. Police said Roberts doesn’t have any parental rights.

The mother is described as a white woman, about 5′6″, 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Zachary is also white, about 26 inches tall, and weighs 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last spotted wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and blue-colored shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311. As of 4:30 p.m., an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued.

