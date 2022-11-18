Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
Police blocked off the intersection of Eight Street and Second Avenue after a fight left one...
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers

Latest News

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government