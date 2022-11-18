Advertise
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper sprayed employees

Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month.

Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road.

The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandize from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

