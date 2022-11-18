Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper sprayed employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month.

Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road.

The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandize from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

