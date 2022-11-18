Advertise
Ramp from South Mountain Freeway to I-10 closed after truck hauling hay rolls over

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on the ramp from the 202 northbound to eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix. One person was hurt.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The transition ramp from Loop 202 northbound to eastbound Interstate 10 is closed after a semi-truck hauling hay rolled over early Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on the ramp from the South Mountain Freeway, in the area of 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. DPS says one person was injured, but other information was not immediately available.

As of 5 a.m., the transition ramp remains closed as crews work to clean up the hay and get the truck upright. Check back for updates.

