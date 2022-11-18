Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
Friends say Marla struggled with infertility and was overjoyed bringing her three babies into...
Wife wanted to end marriage before husband killed her, kids at Phoenix home, friends say
Police blocked off the intersection of Eight Street and Second Avenue after a fight left one...
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
A truck hauling hay tipped over early Friday morning on a transition ramp from Loop 202 to I-10.
Ramp from South Mountain Freeway to I-10 reopens after truck hauling hay rolls over
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
One-on-one with Sen. Mark Kelly
Sen. Kelly: Solving issues involves making noise, reaching across the aisle