Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A beauty supply retailer has announced plans to close select stores and distribution centers before the end of the year.

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing about 350 stores starting in December, with most of the retail locations being in the U.S.

The retailer also said it plans to close two small distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania while transferring the volumes to larger distribution centers starting in December.

Sally Beauty Supply shared its plans during its fourth-quarter financial report, saying it has been piloting store closures in various markets with the goal of maximizing the value of its large store portfolio.

“Based on positive sales recapture rates and improved profitability within those markets, the company is accelerating its store optimization plan,” a news release shared.

The company didn’t immediately share which store locations are expected to close.

