Sen. Kelly: Solving issues involves making noise, reaching across the aisle

One-on-one with Sen. Mark Kelly
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (KOLD) - Mark Kelly is getting ready for his first full 6-year term as a United States senator. He says there are lots of issues to tackle, and the answers involve making noise and reaching across the aisle.

In his first TV interview since being re-elected, Sen. Kelly says he’s not afraid of holding the Biden Administration to account.

“When the administration is wrong on things and when I believe they are making decisions that are not in the best interest of Arizona, I’ll call them out like I have before,” he said, pointing to lifting Title 42 without a plan in place.

Some of the top issues he says he’s tackling include the immigration crisis, inflation, and national security. Kelly sits on the Armed Services Committee. He says the key is working with both sides of the political aisle.

“Being in the United States Senate, you have a huge impact on the direction of our country,” he said. “I’ve been working across the aisle to get stuff done.”

