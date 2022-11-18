Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September.

Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2.

He also reportedly robbed a U.S. bank inside a Safeway Grocery store in Tucson on Sept. 2.

Authorities say shell casings found at both scenes were traced back to Lester.

Lester is in custody in Tucson, and his initial appearance in El Paso will likely take place within the nest several weeks.

