Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September.

Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2.

He also reportedly robbed a U.S. bank inside a Safeway Grocery store in Tucson on Sept. 2.

Authorities say shell casings found at both scenes were traced back to Lester.

Lester is in custody in Tucson, and his initial appearance in El Paso will likely take place within the nest several weeks.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus