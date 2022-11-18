Two teens charged in murder of disabled man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teenagers are facing charges after in the beating death of a developmentally disabled man in Tucson’s midtown.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around noon on Saturday, Nov. 12 to the 3800 block of East Fairmount Street, near North Alvernon Way, in response to a report of an assault.

When they arrived, authorities said, they found 37-year-old Rabi Magar, unresponsive and showing signs of blunt force trauma. Magar was taken to Banner UMC, while detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Investigators say they learned that four juveniles approached Magar, armed with a baseball bat and a BB-gun, while Magar was sitting outside. One of the teenagers pointed the BB gun at him while another began hitting him with the bat. The other two boys fled.

The victim tried to run away, police said, but the teenager with the bat chased after him and continued hitting him.

The next day, authorities identified the four teens involved:

The 17-year-old boy with the BB gun

The 13-year-old boy armed with the bat

The two 15-year-old boys that fled

Detectives then searched a residence, which led them to initially charge the 13-year-old with attempted first degree murder. He was taken to the Pima County juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Magar died in the hospital. When Magar’s family was notified of his death, they told authorities he was disabled and virtually non-verbal.

The 13-year-old suspect’s charge was amended to first-degree murder. The 17-year-old suspect was also charged with first-degree murder and has been booked into the Pima County jail with bond set at $1 million.

As of Thursday, authorities had not publicly named the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.