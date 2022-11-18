Advertise
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18.

Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday evening, no suspects had been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

