UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18.
Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Friday evening, no suspects had been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
