UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18.

Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday evening, no suspects had been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

