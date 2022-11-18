WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help.

Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater was.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos said once they gained entry they began “demanding money and drugs.”

Four minors were inside the apartment at the time at the time. Magos said the two men attacked the two oldest teenagers before they escaped.

Mago said the TPD believed the two suspects got the wrong apartment.

“We believe that they were targeting a specific apartment. However, this one was not the intended apartment,” he said.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the two suspects. The suspect in the hazmat suit is described as being in his 20s, 5′6 in height, and a light complexion. He has tattoos on his neck, hands, and face.

The second suspect, the one who knocked on the door, is also described as being in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a red beanie. He also has tattoos across his neck.

We’ve reached out to the Villas de Kino Apartment complex for comment and did not hear back.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

