Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m.

All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed to everyone who is not emergency personnel.

The fire covered an estimated 75 acres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

