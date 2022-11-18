Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17.
According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m.
All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed to everyone who is not emergency personnel.
The fire covered an estimated 75 acres.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.