Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains

A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.
A wildfire covered an estimated 75 acres.(Coronado National Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m.

All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed to everyone who is not emergency personnel.

The fire covered an estimated 75 acres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after murder-suicide

Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after murder-suicide
