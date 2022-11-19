Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20-year-old Sean Christian from Tucson and 22-year-old Anna Hicks from San Luis Obispo, California are the men’s and women’s winners of El Tour de Tucson.

The unofficial time for Christian was 3 hours, 49 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Christian was just 1.2 seconds ahead of second place winner Gilbert’s Damiano Cunego. His chip time was 3 hours and 49 minutes. Cormac McGeough from Ireland claimed third place at 3 hours, 53 minutes and 02.7 seconds.

The unofficial time for Hick’s was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 0.93 seconds. Right behind Hicks was Jacqueline Larouche who is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her chip time was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 10.1 seconds. Cecily Decker from Bozeman, Montana claimed third place at 3 hours. 54 minutes and 12.3 seconds.

Click here for more El Tour de Tucson results.

More than 7,500 cyclists – at least one from every state – rode in one of the four rides: 102-mile, 63-mile or 32-mile. More than 800 children (and some parents) also took part in the Fun Ride (10 miles, 5 miles, 1 mile).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Road closures for 2022 El Tour de Tucson
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper sprayed employees
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Police: Tucson teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat

Latest News

Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Organizations come together to help during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week