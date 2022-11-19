El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20-year-old Sean Christian from Tucson and 22-year-old Anna Hicks from San Luis Obispo, California are the men’s and women’s winners of El Tour de Tucson.

The unofficial time for Christian was 3 hours, 49 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Christian was just 1.2 seconds ahead of second place winner Gilbert’s Damiano Cunego. His chip time was 3 hours and 49 minutes. Cormac McGeough from Ireland claimed third place at 3 hours, 53 minutes and 02.7 seconds.

The unofficial time for Hick’s was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 0.93 seconds. Right behind Hicks was Jacqueline Larouche who is from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Her chip time was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 10.1 seconds. Cecily Decker from Bozeman, Montana claimed third place at 3 hours. 54 minutes and 12.3 seconds.

Click here for more El Tour de Tucson results.

More than 7,500 cyclists – at least one from every state – rode in one of the four rides: 102-mile, 63-mile or 32-mile. More than 800 children (and some parents) also took part in the Fun Ride (10 miles, 5 miles, 1 mile).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.