FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temps starting out the weekend

Allie Potter Nov. 19 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions with temperature near or a little below average across southeast Arizona. Breezy winds at times.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

