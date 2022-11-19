Advertise
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

He was booked into jail on one count of surreptitious photographing and one count of voyeurism.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.

The victim told her supervisor, who then confronted Weaver. Weaver then left the store while the manager followed him. He was spotted driving off, but the manager took photographs of him and the car’s license plate. While neither the victim nor the supervisor could pick Weaver out of a lineup, police said surveillance video matches his MVD photo and the photos taken by the supervisor.

Weaver was found and arrested on Thursday. While detectives interviewed him, Weaver didn’t say anything specific about what happened at the store but told them, “I want to die,” and said, “My life as I know it is over with,” according to court paperwork. Police also said Weaver was wearing the same shoes as the ones in the surveillance video. He was booked into jail on one count of surreptitious photographing and one count of voyeurism. He works for the United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

