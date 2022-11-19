Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

The shooting happened at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Oct. 22.
The shooting happened at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Oct. 22.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, 7 injured after shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

Officers have been searching for Herrera since the deadly shooting nearly a month ago. Police say Herrera arrived at the party and began causing trouble. He was reportedly standing in the front yard when he began shooting at a group of people. He then drove away before officers arrived. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where he died. One of the victims remains in critical condition, and the six others have non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police: Suspects stole from Tucson PetSmart, pepper-sprayed employees on way out
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear
Avondale police say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not...
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Gospel singer CeCe Winans sings during a memorial service for three slain University of...
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus