Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.

Officers have been searching for Herrera since the deadly shooting nearly a month ago. Police say Herrera arrived at the party and began causing trouble. He was reportedly standing in the front yard when he began shooting at a group of people. He then drove away before officers arrived. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where he died. One of the victims remains in critical condition, and the six others have non-life-threatening injuries.

