Washington State downs Arizona, keeps Wildcats from possible bowl berth

TUCSON (KOLD News 13) - Washington State topped the University of Arizona 31-20 Saturday afternoon, keeping the Wildcats from a possible bowl berth.

The Wildcats will now turn their attention to getting revenge against Arizona State next week. The Duel in the Desert will be in Tucson Friday and kickoff is set for 12 p.m. You can get tickets HERE.

Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) has not beaten Arizona State since 2016 and the Sun Devils have dominated the last two match-ups, winning 70-7 in 2020 and 38-15 last season.

Washington State (7-4, 4-4) wraps up its season against rival Washington next week.

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura had a rough day with four interceptions and one touchdown to go along with more than 350 yards passing. He added a rushing touchdown.

Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the win.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State, beat North Dakota State 31-28, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal, crushed Colorado 43-20, lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22, lost to No. 10 Southern Cal 45-37, fell to No. 12 Utah 45-20 and upset UCLA 34-28 last week.

