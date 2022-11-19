Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Weather to be sunny, breezy over weekend

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Weekend temperatures will remain slightly below normal for both Saturday and Sunday in Tucson.

Expect mostly sunny skies both days with breezy conditions, especially from late Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

A warming trend kicks off next week as a high pressure ridge rebuilds over Arizona by Thanksgiving Day.

Look for a high temperature on Thanksgiving of 73 degrees, with mid-70s on Friday.

Other than a few snow flurries over the White Mountains this Saturday, southern Arizona should remain dry through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

