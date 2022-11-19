Advertise
Wrong-way pursuit ends in crash near Tonopah

A wrong-way driver led DPS troopers on an early morning pursuit near Tonopah.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A person has been arrested after leading Department of Safety Troopers on a wrong-way pursuit near Tonopah early Saturday morning.

DPS troopers said they got a call about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10, just outside Tonopah. When troopers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away and began a pursuit. Troopers tried to stop the car with a PIT maneuver, a tactic to suddenly force the car to turn and stall out on the road, but it wasn’t successful.

The driver soon crashed just off of the highway near 371st and Whitton Avenue. DPS trooper arrested the driver, and no one was injured. No details about the identity of the driver or what led up to the pursuit are available yet.

