1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Avondale police say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not...
Avondale police say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting.(Arizona's Family (Alexis Dominguez))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a shooting and car crash in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 2 p.m. There was also an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle. Avondale police say that an adult man has died but have not confirmed if his injuries were from the shooting or car accident. One unidentified person has been arrested in the area, and police are continuing to investigate this incident as a shooting.

Officers are asking all drivers to stay out of the areas of McDowell Road between 111th to 119th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street during the investigation.

There is no information available as to when the areas will re-open.

