Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear

Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.
Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.

TRENDING: Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them after horrific murder-suicide

Goodyear police responded to the area of Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road for the report of a two car crash. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where they later died from their injuries. A person from the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Goodyear police are investigating what led to the crash and are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police: Suspects stole from Tucson PetSmart, pepper-sprayed employees on way out
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Avondale police say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not...
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Gospel singer CeCe Winans sings during a memorial service for three slain University of...
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus