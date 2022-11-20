Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night.

TRENDING: 1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road, just before 8 p.m., for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself at the home. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police: Suspects stole from Tucson PetSmart, pepper-sprayed employees on way out
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear
Avondale police say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not...
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Gospel singer CeCe Winans sings during a memorial service for three slain University of...
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus