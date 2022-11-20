TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks.

Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for several minutes while first responders assessed the situation.

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles. (Northwest Fire District)

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles. (Northwest Fire District)

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles. (Northwest Fire District)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.