Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks.

Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for several minutes while first responders assessed the situation.

