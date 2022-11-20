Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezy and slightly cooler Sunday

Sunday's hour by hour forecast
Sunday's hour by hour forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather was BEAUTIFUL Saturday for El Tour de Tucson and the University of Arizona football game! Sunny skies allowed temperatures to warm into the lower 70s in Tucson – just a degree or two below normal. Wind gusts will pick up Saturday evening and overnight with breezy conditions expected Sunday. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler Sunday, before highs in the low to mid 70s return to the forecast for Thanksgiving Week.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

