FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezy and slightly cooler Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather was BEAUTIFUL Saturday for El Tour de Tucson and the University of Arizona football game! Sunny skies allowed temperatures to warm into the lower 70s in Tucson – just a degree or two below normal. Wind gusts will pick up Saturday evening and overnight with breezy conditions expected Sunday. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler Sunday, before highs in the low to mid 70s return to the forecast for Thanksgiving Week.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

