FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps today but a warm-up is on the way

Allie Potter November 20 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak weather system will exit the region with cooler and breezy weather in its wake today. Another weak system will pass by the middle of this coming week with limited impact. Cool temperatures will gradually rise to a little warmer than normal later next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

