Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

Latest News

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
John Euber (67) and Jeffrey Euber (34) were last seen November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of...
Pima County father and son missing
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49