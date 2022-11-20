Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale Saturday

Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.
Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale.

Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale

During the shooting, Avondale officers said that Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. He eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself

Latest News

Tucson Holiday Ice Rink Open
Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll