Pima County father and son missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a missing father and son.

67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber were last seen on November 18, 2022, in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek Place after leaving to go on a drive. They have not been heard from since.

PCSD told KOLD News 13 the duo is travelling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber: Height: 5′ 8″ Weight: 170 lbs Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray Last seen wearing: Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber: Height: 6′ 00″ Weight: 175 lbs Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater and blue jeans

Anyone with information on the location of John and Jeffrey Euber is urged to call 911.

