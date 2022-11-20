Advertise
Pima County father and son missing

John Euber (67) and Jeffrey Euber (34) were last seen November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek Place.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a missing father and son.

67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber were last seen on November 18, 2022, in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek Place after leaving to go on a drive. They have not been heard from since.

PCSD told KOLD News 13 the duo is travelling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber: Height: 5′ 8″ Weight: 170 lbs Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray Last seen wearing: Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber: Height: 6′ 00″ Weight: 175 lbs Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater and blue jeans

Anyone with information on the location of John and Jeffrey Euber is urged to call 911.

