Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season

Tucson Holiday Ice Rink Open
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue.

The rink will stay open through January 8th.

Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there are no additional fees.

Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men.

Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.

Admission and Hours:

(First session only each day is discounted to $12 for adults and $8 for youth)

Adults: $20 per 90-minute session

Children (Under 12): $14 per 90-minute session

Skate assists: $5 (Rent on-site only)

Private use (during off-hours): - $700 per 90-minute session Call 520-791-4101 (option 1) weekdays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 20 - Dec. 21

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

Weekdays: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Jan. 8

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

Weekdays: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Hours (Subject to change): (Nov. 20-Dec. 21)

Weekdays - 2:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sundays - 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year’s Eve - Open

New Year’s Day - Open

Hours (Subject to change): (Dec. 22-Jan. 8)

Weekdays - Noon - 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays - 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sundays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year’s Eve - Open

New Year’s Day - Open

Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself

Latest News

El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Winterhaven comes back sans drive-thru day
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Organizations come together to help during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Organizations helping those in need during hunger and homelessness awareness week