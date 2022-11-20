Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue.

The rink will stay open through January 8th.

Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there are no additional fees.

Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men.

Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.

Admission and Hours:

(First session only each day is discounted to $12 for adults and $8 for youth)

Adults: $20 per 90-minute session

Children (Under 12): $14 per 90-minute session

Skate assists: $5 (Rent on-site only)

Private use (during off-hours): - $700 per 90-minute session Call 520-791-4101 (option 1) weekdays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 20 - Dec. 21

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

Weekdays: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Jan. 8

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

Weekdays: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Hours (Subject to change): (Nov. 20-Dec. 21)

Weekdays - 2:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sundays - 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year’s Eve - Open

New Year’s Day - Open

Hours (Subject to change): (Dec. 22-Jan. 8)

Weekdays - Noon - 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays - 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sundays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year’s Eve - Open

New Year’s Day - Open

Call (520) 791-4101, option 1, for questions

