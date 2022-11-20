UPDATE: Van belonging to missing Pima County father, son found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have found the van of a Pima County father and son who went missing last week.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed their red 2013 red Dodge Grand Caravan was found near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Old Spanish Trail.

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18. The vehicle was found about 7 miles south of where they went missing.

Arizona DPS said Jeffrey is autistic and functions at a kindergarten level. He also takes medication for seizures.

John is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey is 6-foot and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing prescription glasses, a tan sweater, and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

