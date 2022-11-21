Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.

Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates.

She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process.

The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving three vehicles
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record