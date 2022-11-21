Advertise
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona

‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it.

“I have a friend that lives right where you can view ‘a’ mountain so we sit on the balcony and we view it all the time,” said ASU freshman Nathaniel Wright.

When they woke up to find it had been painted blue and red, they jumped in to paint it back to its traditional gold color. “That’s gotta go, they have to remove it immediately. Not happening, absolutely not!” said Conner Travelle, another first-year student.

While some felt pretty strongly about the unwelcomed change, others are letting it slide. But only for one simple reason. “I get it, so it kind of is like maybe we won’t beat you in football, but at least we got the ‘A’ painted. Give them one win in some kind of case,” said Iren Ilieva.

Still, students think there should be some kind of revenge. “Maybe tepee their frat row, that would be kind of funny. With ASU toilet paper or something? That’s what I would do,” Ilieva said.

“I feel like we should do it to them somehow. I don’t know, put banners of ASU when they’re sleeping or something, do something. We gotta get back at them,” said Travelle.

The football teams will play in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 25, and students feel their differences will have to be settled on the field. “I know it’s away this year so it’s going to be a far drive, but everybody is getting amped up about it. I hear people talking about it in class,” Wright said.

“ASU is always is on top. Unfortunately for U of A,” said Ilieva.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

