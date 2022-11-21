Advertise
Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids, himself had prior arrest for domestic violence, police say

Mugshot of Derek Tighe, 52, from a previous arrest.
Mugshot of Derek Tighe, 52, from a previous arrest.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say the man who reportedly shot his two kids before turning the gun on himself over the weekend was previously arrested for domestic violence earlier this year.

Chandler police say Derek Tighe, 52, showed up unannounced at a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Soon after he arrived, Tighe reportedly shot his 5-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son. Tighe then turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two kids were taken to the hospital in critical condition; but are now recovering in stable condition. The mother was home at the time but was not injured.

TRENDING: Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center

This is not the first domestic violence incident to happen at the Chandler home. Police confirmed that an order of protection was issued for the family shortly after Tighe was arrested for domestic violence in February. Officers say they took Tighe’s gun at the time of the incident, but Tighe used a different gun during the shooting on Saturday.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Click here for more information.

