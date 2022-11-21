FIRST ALERT FORECAST: gorgeous Thanksgiving week!
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will gradually warm throughout Thanksgiving week with conditions remaining dry. High clouds will filter in Monday night through Wednesday morning; otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap for the week!
MONDAY: Clouds moving in. Highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Light breeze. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
