FIRST ALERT FORECAST: gorgeous Thanksgiving week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will gradually warm throughout Thanksgiving week with conditions remaining dry. High clouds will filter in Monday night through Wednesday morning; otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap for the week!

MONDAY: Clouds moving in. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Light breeze. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

