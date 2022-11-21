Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: gorgeous Thanksgiving week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, November 21st
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will gradually warm throughout Thanksgiving week with conditions remaining dry. High clouds will filter in Monday night through Wednesday morning; otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap for the week!

MONDAY: Clouds moving in. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Light breeze. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, November 21st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, November 21st
Sunday, November 20th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Highs in the 70s for Thanksgiving Week
Allie Potter November 20 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps today but a warm-up is on the way
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY