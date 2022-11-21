Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Highs in the 70s for Thanksgiving Week

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Sundays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a gusty morning, Sunday gave us another beautiful afternoon with plentiful sunshine and temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Highs will gradually warm throughout Thanksgiving Week with conditions remaining dry. High clouds will filter in Monday night through Wednesday morning; otherwise, mostly sunny skies are on tap for the week!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

