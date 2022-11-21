Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 162 dead
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition