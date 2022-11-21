Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discussing election threats

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a presser to discuss threats to some election officials on Monday afternoon. According to CNN, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates was taken to an unknown location because of threats concerning his safety.

TRENDING: Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount

Penzone previously said his department increased security at the election’s office as ballots continued being counted. He said the added security was just in case any issues would arise. Last week, a small group of people gathered outside the election’s office, but everyone was peaceful.

Election officials say all the ballots have been counted, and the attorney general race is going to an automatic recount.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles.
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving three vehicles
El Tour de Tucson 2022
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
Derek Tighe reportedly shot his two children before turning the gun on himself. Mugshot of...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Maricopa County Election Department officials say since 2014 there have been three recounts and...
Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Attorney General race headed to automatic recount
The Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the Maricopa County’s Civil Division Chief...
Attorney general requests Maricopa County reports of Election Day problems, procedures