LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discussing election threats

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a presser to discuss threats to some election officials on Monday afternoon. According to CNN, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates was taken to an unknown location because of threats concerning his safety.

Penzone previously said his department increased security at the election’s office as ballots continued being counted. He said the added security was just in case any issues would arise. Last week, a small group of people gathered outside the election’s office, but everyone was peaceful.

Election officials say all the ballots have been counted, and the attorney general race is going to an automatic recount.

In the #AZAG race, unofficial results from all counties shows @krismayes will finish 510 votes ahead of @AbrahamHamadeh.



The race is subject to a recount since it is finishing within 0.5% #Election2022 @azfamily pic.twitter.com/rhGFeqanBV — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) November 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.