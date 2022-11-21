Advertise
Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.

Nearly 10 minutes later, deputies said, corrections officers found a man who had reportedly tied a sheet to the top bunk bed and his neck, causing his own strangulation. The man has since been identified as 40-year-old Amin Shaheed Muhammad Ali, who was in custody after being charges with introducing contraband into a corrections facility.

Though corrections officers tried to resuscitate the man, he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

This is the second incident in a week in which someone has died by self-strangulation in the Pima County jail.

