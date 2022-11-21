Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm.

Many races had already been called, but the Attorney General race narrowed even more. Democrat Kris Mayes holds only a 510-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the unofficial results, and that race will now go to an automatic recount since it’s within the 0.5% margin. That will begin sometime after the election is certified on Dec. 5.

In the governor’s race, the final results show Katie Hobbs had 17,116 more votes than Kari Lake. There won’t be a recount in that race since they were separated by 0.66%.

Maricopa County was the last county in the state to complete counting. The county says the number of ballots cast exceeded the average of 56.3% going back about 50 years.

Tap/click here to see statewide results. See Maricopa County results here.

Each county must now canvass to finalize the results of the election by Nov. 28.

Final results have been posted showing 1.56 million voters cast a ballot. This exceeded the historic average of 56.3% going back five decades, just behind the record high turnout in 2018 of 65.5%. Find the totals at https://t.co/iARFPk7uMB pic.twitter.com/MTgk2nYcs8 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 21, 2022

