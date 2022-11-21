Advertise
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park

Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a...
Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a Tucson park on Friday, Nov. 18.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed another man and a teenager at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18.

Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Jorge Santini Baragan suffering from gunshot wounds. Though officers tried to treat Baragan at the scene, he was ultimately pronounced dead there.

While canvassing the area, detectives learned that a man and teenager had arrived at Banner UMC’s south campus, and they had both been shot. One of the victims, 17-year-old Haron Mendivil Arballo, died at the hospital.

The surviving shooting victim, Roman Salazar-Solis, was transferred to Banner’s main campus and was treated for his injuries.

Detectives believe Baragan, Arballo and Salazar-Solis had gotten into a fight at Rudy Garcia Park before shots were fired.

Salazar-Solis has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

