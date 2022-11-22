Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a...
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Amin Shaheed Muhammad Ali was found dead in the Pima County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail
John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral

Latest News

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
A man is on the run from Pinal County deputies after reportedly shooting and killing his wife...
Man on the run after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Pinal County Monday night
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter