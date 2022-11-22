Advertise
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

