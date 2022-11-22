Advertise
Cochise County deputies investigate after man shot while walking dog

A man was shot by while waking his dog Monday, Nov. 21, in Cochise County near Hereford, Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a man was shot while walking his dog.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old man was walking his dog in the Hereford area at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, when he was shot one time in the leg.

The man told investigators that he returned fire toward an “unknown assailant” before calling his family for help.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 520-432-9500.

