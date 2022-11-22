Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tranquil Thanksgiving Week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High clouds have filtered in for Tuesday, but temperatures should be very similar to Monday’s highs – near or slightly above normal. A nearby storm system will cool us off a few degrees Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but we will stay dry and mostly sunny for the holiday. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Light breeze. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. High near 70°.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

