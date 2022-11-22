Advertise
Hit-and-run injures man on Tucson’s south side

A man was injured Monday night in a hit-and-run in Tucson.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to officers, the collision took place at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

