Keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Don’t forget about protecting your furry friends this holiday season! More food and more new guests in the house might be a challenge for their generally good behavior.

What exactly is necessary for their good behavior and overall health this season? Reporter and anchor Colton Shone went out to Dr. Kelly’s surgical unit in Peoria this morning. “Don’t feed your pets table scraps,” the doctor said. “Avoid food with a lot of fat like ham and turkey skin but also avoid raisins, raw meat, grapes, eggs, and mashed potatoes. Baker’s chocolate is one of the worst offenders.”

The doctor said xylitol is another substance found in many foods, including gum. “ER vets are busy on Thanksgiving so you want to keep your pets away from these things,” she said. “You can always call the animal poison control center. What you can feed them is little bits of turkey meat in small amount or green peas or green beans.”

