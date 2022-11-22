Advertise
Keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving

More food and more new guests in the house might be a challenge for their generally good behavior.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Don’t forget about protecting your furry friends this holiday season! More food and more new guests in the house might be a challenge for their generally good behavior.

What exactly is necessary for their good behavior and overall health this season? Reporter and anchor Colton Shone went out to Dr. Kelly’s surgical unit in Peoria this morning. “Don’t feed your pets table scraps,” the doctor said. “Avoid food with a lot of fat like ham and turkey skin but also avoid raisins, raw meat, grapes, eggs, and mashed potatoes. Baker’s chocolate is one of the worst offenders.”

The doctor said xylitol is another substance found in many foods, including gum. “ER vets are busy on Thanksgiving so you want to keep your pets away from these things,” she said. “You can always call the animal poison control center. What you can feed them is little bits of turkey meat in small amount or green peas or green beans.”

Dr. Kelly is a low cost veterinarian that works to serve the Phoenix, Peoria, and Tucson areas and is one of the best rated clinics in the state. The clinic has low-cost spay and neuter, low-cost surgery, low-cost dental care, pet vaccinations, micro-chipping, and other services. Check them out here.

Tucson service dog organization gets new home after months of uncertainty
