Man on the run after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Pinal County Monday night

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield.

Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. from a home near Padilla Road and State Route 347 after a child told them that a family member was dying, and her husband shot her. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 32-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez, ran from the scene on foot and his cell phone was found in the area. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and is estimated to be about 5′5″- 5′7″ with a thin build.

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The mugshot was taken after a prior offense.

