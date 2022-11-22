Advertise
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat

Valenzuela refused to speak with officers after he was taken into custody.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.

During the struggle, one of the women who arrived with Valenzuela gave him a baseball bat, investigators said. He reportedly swung it at his ex-girlfriend’s father, hitting him in the arm. The two women went to get the gun from the alley and gave it back to Valenzuela. All three then piled into a truck and began to drive away. However, court documents say the driver made a U-turn and stopped the truck right in front of the victim’s home. Police say Valenzuela, in the backseat, shot at his ex twice while she was standing on the front porch. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Valenzuela and the two women then took off.

On Friday, officers tracked Valenzuela to a house near 24th Street and Cactus Road, and he was taken into custody. He refused to speak with officers. Valenzuela was booked on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, seven counts of endangerment and one count of a drive-by shooting.

