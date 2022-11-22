Pima County supervisors approve election canvass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, approved the canvass of the recently completed general election.

Pima County’s canvass will be sent to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and added to the statewide canvass. The final statewide canvass, with results from all the state’s counties, will be published on the Secretary of State’s website.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Elections Procedures Manual , “The Secretary of State has a non-discretionary duty to canvass the returns as provided by the counties and has no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results.”

The motion to approve the canvass passed, 4-1. Supervisor Steve Christy, Dist. 4, was the lone “nay” vote.

Find the official canvass here .

