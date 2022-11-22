Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County supervisors approve election canvass

The final statewide canvass, with results from all the state’s counties, will be published on...
The final statewide canvass, with results from all the state’s counties, will be published on the Arizoan Secretary of State’s website.(WGEM)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, approved the canvass of the recently completed general election.

Pima County’s canvass will be sent to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and added to the statewide canvass. The final statewide canvass, with results from all the state’s counties, will be published on the Secretary of State’s website.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Elections Procedures Manual, “The Secretary of State has a non-discretionary duty to canvass the returns as provided by the counties and has no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results.”

The motion to approve the canvass passed, 4-1. Supervisor Steve Christy, Dist. 4, was the lone “nay” vote.

Find the official canvass here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a...
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Amin Shaheed Muhammad Ali was found dead in the Pima County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov....
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
The Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the Maricopa County’s Civil Division Chief...
Attorney general requests Maricopa County reports of Election Day problems, procedures
Members called it a political statement to show how upset they were with the issues in Maricopa...
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now